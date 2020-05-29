Premier League matches will be played across every day of the week when top flight football resumes in England.

It was announced on Wednesday that the Premier League will return to our screens on June 17 with Manchester City v Arsenal and Aston Villa v Sheffield United.

Manchester City will host Arsenal in one of two games kicking off the Premier League's return on Wednesday, June 17 - (Copyright PA )

As well as the usual times of 8pm during weekdays, matches will also take place at 6pm on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays as organisers look to cram in all 92 matches before early August.

On Saturdays, fixtures will be played out at staggered times during the day, with 12:30pm, 3pm, 5:30pm and 8pm all listed as possible times.

And there are also four different slots for matches on Sundays, with 12pm, 2pm, 4:30pm and 7pm all chosen by the Premier League.

Here is a full list of all the times Premier League matches will kick off when football returns to our screens:

MONDAY: 8pm

TUESDAY: 6pm, 8pm

WEDNESDAY: 6pm, 8pm

THURSDAY: 6pm, 8pm

FRIDAY: 8pm

SATURDAY: 12.30pm, 3pm, 5.30pm, 8pm

SUNDAY: 12pm, 2pm, 4.30pm, 7pm

Nearly a third of all 92 games will be shown for free, with Sky offering 25 games to non-subscribers and the BBC acquiring four live games for the first time since the competition began in 1992.

Director of BBC Sport, Barbara Slater said: "This opportunity creates an historic moment for the BBC and our audiences.

"At a time when sports fans across the country are in need of lift, this is very welcome news. We are delighted and excited to have the chance to show live Premier League games on the BBC.

"This will offer audiences, who haven't had the opportunity in the past, live , free to air access to the best football league in the world, as the BBC continues to keep the country entertained during these unprecedented times."