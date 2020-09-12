Premier League returns with a bang – Saturday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 12.

Football

Big transfer news involving Neymar.

A great effort!

Do Leeds have a new head coach?

Rio Ferdinand was ready for the return of the Premier League.

Take a bow Alexandre Lacazette with the Premier League season’s first goal.

Hector Bellerin brought up his decade with the Gunners.

Dani Ceballos and Eddie Nketiah soon patched things up after their scuffle before kick-off.

Captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was happy with Arsenal’s start to the season.

Leeds are back.

YEBOAH!

Alex Morgan (and daughter) headed to north London.

But Spurs were not making a big deal of it…

Skills!

England unveiled another Lionheart.

Bruno Fernandes was back at it for Manchester United.

Ian Wright was happy with Arsenal’s display.

As was David Seaman.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek was in the spotlight.

Tennis

Dominic Thiem was celebrating reaching the US Open final.

While Alexander Zverev was basking in the congratulations of Rod Laver.

Rafael Nadal, absent from the US Open, was busy promoting his own tournament.

Golf

Phil Mickelson hopes one punter is right about the US Open.

Cricket

A landmark day for English cricket.

Sam Bilings is ready for game two after his century proved in vain on Friday night.

What a ball.

Innovative.

KP is IPL bound.

Formula One

Max Verstappen had his sights set on qualifying in Tuscany.

And was satisfied with the outcome.

As was McLaren’s Carlos Sainz.

Ferrari posed for a snap to celebrate their 1000th Grand Prix.

And received a special gift from Pirelli.

Where fans made a return.

Athletics

Dina is flying.

Other Sport

Broadcaster Andrew Cotter’s dogs are in a world of their own.