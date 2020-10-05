Premier League reflections and respect for mascots – Monday’s sporting social

Arsenal mascot Gunnersaurus
Arsenal mascot Gunnersaurus - (Copyright PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
18:56pm, Mon 05 Oct 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 5.

Football

Ross Barkley reflected on a remarkable night at Villa Park.

Michail Antonio was also keen to look back on West Ham’s weekend display.

David De Gea – no excuses.

Liverpool backed to show their bouncebackability.

Likewise Fulham.

Manchester City fans received some good news.

As Gunnersaurus faced an Arsenal exit, Michy Batshuayi called for respect to be shown to mascots.

Family man.

Ben Godfrey’s move from Norwich to Everton earned the Canaries a club record fee.

Rio Ferdinand tipped Godfrey for big things.

Ryan Sessegnon was relishing his new challenge.

Ronald Koeman was pleased with Barcelona’s performance.

Tennis

Petra Kvitova is a big fan of Shuai Zhang.

And was thrilled to be in the last eight at Roland Garros.

Darts

Michael Van Gerwen is primed for the upcoming World Grand Prix.

Athletics

Virtual marathon training for Sir Mo.

Sign up to our newsletter

Sport

Social

PA