The Premier League have unveiled a plan titled ‘Project Restart’ which could see top flight football return to England on June 8.

According to The Times, the strategy, which would see matches played behind closed doors at ‘approved stadiums’, was presented to clubs in a meeting on April 17.

And now with Britain seemingly past the peak of the virus, the Premier League are keen to try and get football back up and running as soon as possible.

It has been more than six weeks since the competition was officially suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But now training grounds are gradually beginning to re-open, with Arsenal players returning for their first session at the club today after nearly seven weeks in lockdown.

The Government will ultimately have the final say on whether football can return in England and Prime Minister Boris Johnson did say this morning that the country was now at ‘maximum risk'.

However, if coronavirus testing can be sorted out for all players involved in the remaining fixtures, that would be a major step towards resuming the season.

It has not yet been discussed whether some matches will be available on free-to-air television to avoid people moving households to watch games.

Related videos

Football in Germany is expected to return on May 9 as Bundesliga clubs await confirmation from their government that it is a feasible return date.

And in Italy - the worst affected European country - players will return to individual training on May 4 before coming together as teams again on May 18.