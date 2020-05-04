Premier League chiefs are set to propose a plan to finish the 92 remaining games of the season over a seven-week period.

Director of football Richard Garlick is said to have formulated the schedule which will now be put to all 20 clubs, according to an exclusive report in The Sun, .

It is a more spread out timetable than the initial plan which aimed to get the season completed within five weeks, with midweek matches every seven days.

The new proposal is with the proviso that football in England will resume by June 12.

There is room for that date to be pushed back to June 19, however the season's restart cannot be any later than that or the Premier League risk not fitting in all the fixtures before the August 2 deadline set out by UEFA.

England's top flight is also relying on the Government allowing sport to resume in June, something other countries have already ruled out.

In France. all sporting events - including Ligue 1 - have been banned until September, while The Netherlands have also abandoned their football season.

By contrast in Germany, the Bundesliga is looking to get back underway as soon as May 16 providing the government allow them to go ahead with it.