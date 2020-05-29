Four Premier League matches will be broadcast live on the BBC when England’s top flight returns next month.

The games, which will be shown on free-to-air for the first time in the competition’s history, will make up a small part of the entire 92 remaining fixtures which are all set to be aired on various platforms.

Sky have also revealed that 25 of the 64 games shown on their channels will be made free for non-subscribers to watch, including the Merseyside derby on the first weekend back.

It was announced on Thursday that the Premier League will return on Wednesday, June 17, more than three months since the last top flight match.

Director of BBC Sport Barbara Slater said: "This opportunity creates an historic moment for the BBC and our audiences. At a time when sports fans across the country are in need of a lift, this is very welcome news."

And Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker added: "We’ll have 4 live Premier League games on @BBCSport . The first time ever that we’ve had such an opportunity. Very exciting."

It has not yet been confirmed which games will be broadcast on the BBC.

There will also be extra Match of the Day programmes to facilitate the packed schedule of football over the next two months, with organisers hoping to finish the season by the weekend of August 1-2.

The Premier League will resume on June 17 with Manchester City v Arsenal and Aston Villa v Sheffield United.

That will then be followed by a full set of fixtures over the weekend of June 19-21.