Premier League football could return ‘within weeks’ as British sport looks to bounce back from the coronavirus crisis.

The English top flight has been suspended since the middle of March and will remain so until at least April 30.

But according to The Sun, games could get back underway as soon as next month behind closed doors.

There is an impetus on getting the top flight season completed in order to open the transfer window and encourage money to flow through the sport.

It is also believed that some matches may be shown on free-to-air TV in a bid to avoid people leaving their houses in order to watch the games on subscription packages.

The UK lockdown will be in place until May 7, at which point the Government will make a decision whether to extend it further.

And it is believed the Premier League players will need at least a fortnight after the strict measures are lifted in order to get in shape to play the remaining games of the season.

Widespread coronavirus testing of players would have to be paid for by the clubs to ensure key workers are not being deprived of testing kits at the expense of sporting events.

The Sun also details that sports such as tennis, cricket and snooker could also return as they are easier to manage while considering social distancing rules.

All the teams in the top flight have between nine and ten games remaining to play.