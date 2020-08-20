Premier League fixture fun and cricket card school – Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 20.

Football

The Premier League announced their fixture list for the new season.

Leeds delved into the archives to find footage of Tony Yeboah’s wonder strike against Liverpool after drawing Jurgen Klopp’s side in their first game back in the top flight.

Nobody’s second-favourite team.

Another old rivalry will be renewed.

Title deciders?

James Milner was up against it in training.

Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier has changed since the start of pre-season.

Arsenal dropped their new away kit.

With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who has yet to commit his future to the club, modelling the shirt.

Adam Lallana in his Brighton shirt again!

Antonee Robinson said goodbye to Wigan after joining Fulham.

Ajax unveiled their third strip.

Former England skipper David Beckham was chilling with his sons.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic flexed his muscles.

QPR missed Toni Leistner’s birthday again!

And also had some advice for one of their fans!

International recognition for Adama Traore and Ferran Torres.

Spain boss Luis Enrique let his players know they were called up by hanging up their respective face masks.

Aaron Ramsdale trained at Sheffield United after becoming a Blade again.

Barnsley used a cool way to announce their new signing.

New Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman thanked everyone for their support.

Tottenham have a high-profile narrator for their new behind-the-scenes documentary.

Mohamed Elneny bid an emotional farewell to Besiktas before returning to Arsenal.

Tom Heaton put his injury issues behind him by returning to Aston Villa training.

Cricket

Jos Buttler kept his cards close to his chest.

Bairstow at his best!

India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took safety precautions while travelling.

Tennis

Andy Murray was back in New York.

Coco Gauff got the results she wanted.

Boxing

World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury had a message for rival Deontay Wilder.

Fight Camp main event is almost here.

UFC

Conor McGregor was riding the waves.

Athletics

Eleven years ago today Usain Bolt smashed the 200 metres world record at the World Championships in Berlin.

Denise Lewis was watching a bit of morning telly.