Premier League clubs refused to put a deadline on the conclusion of the domestic season following a meeting on Friday.

In a statement, the Premier League said: "We are acutely aware of the distress COVID-19 is causing and our thoughts are with all those directly affected by the pandemic.

"In common with other businesses and industries, the Premier League and our clubs are working through complex planning scenarios. We are actively engaging with stakeholders, including broadcast partners, and our aim is to ensure we are in a position to resume playing when it it safe to do so and with the full support of the government.

"The health and well-being of players, coaches, managers, club staff, and supporters are our priority and the league will only restart when medical guidance allows.

"Today's shareholders' meeting provided an opportunity to discuss possible scheduling models. It remains our objective to complete the 2019-20 season but at this stage all dates are tentative while the impact of COVID-19 develops.

"In response to the pandemic, the PL, our clubs and players have provided vital support for communities and the NHS and will continue to do so after matches recommence."

All elite football is currently suspended in England until April 30, although the postponement of games is expected to go beyond then due to the Government extending the UK lockdown to May 7.

And while there is financial pressure from organisations such as Sky Sports and BT Sport to finish the season within a certain time frame, no specific date has been identified as the cut off point for when play has to conclude.