Premier League clubs have failed to agree on the proposal to host the rest of the season at neutral grounds following a four-hour meeting today.

However, it was agreed that players whose contracts expire on June 30 will be provided extensions in order to complete the 2019/20 campaign.

This will enable key players such as Willian, Olivier Giroud and Jan Vertonghen to see out the remainder of the season with their current clubs.

It was confirmed earlier on Monday that the Government approved the return of sporting events behind closed doors as of June 1.

But according to The Mail, England's 20 top flight football clubs continue to disagree over the idea of playing at neutral grounds, meaning the Project Restart plan to resume the season on June 12 could well be lost.

A final vote was expected to take place today but instead will now go ahead on May 18, with 14 clubs needing to agree to the plan for it to be pushed through.

Aston Villa, Brighton and Watford are the three teams who have already publicly disagreed with the proposal.

No Premier League matches have been played since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But with the German Bundesliga returning this weekend, European leagues are now looking to get back underway while maintaining the health and safety of all of those involved.

If an agreement is not reached among England's top sides, the Premier League could well succumb to the same fate as France's Ligue 1 which was ended prematurely following government orders.