Powerful Breeze team planning 2021 campaign

Last year’s Fillies’ Mile runner-up Powerful Breeze is unlikely to return this season.

The 2019 May Hill winner was the victim of a freak accident earlier in the year which saw her break ribs, but trainer Hugo Palmer had hoped to get her back in time for this weekend’s Kingdom of Bahrain Sun Chariot Stakes.

However, Palmer has admitted defeat and took her out of the race at Monday’s confirmation stage, but he has been told he can look forward to training her as a four-year-old next season.

“Unfortunately we’ve just run out of time with her,” said Palmer.

“It was too big an ask to get her ready in that short space of time and we were just going to have to push too hard, which wouldn’t have been fair on her.

“Dr Ali (owner) is very keen to keep her in training next year, so there was no point rushing when we’ve got time on our side.”

When asked if Powerful Breeze would make it to the track this season, Palmer replied: “There isn’t really a suitable option for her.

“We’ll see, but there’s such a nice programme for her as a four-year-old, races like the Falmouth, Duke of Cambridge, Matron – all those races. There’s plenty of opportunities next year.

“It was just the injury she had and the fact she’d had so long off the track, it just wasn’t going to come together quick enough.

“The rest of the string is in good order, thank goodness. We had a difficult start to the year but they are finishing very well, which is a huge relief.”