Portsmouth swoop for Accrington defender Callum Johnson
12:52pm, Mon 07 Sep 2020
Portsmouth have signed Accrington defender Callum Johnson for an undisclosed fee.
The 23-year-old right-back has penned a two-year deal, with Portsmouth holding an option for a further 12 months.
“He’s someone who we’ve been tracking for a while now and we’re delighted to add him to our defensive options,” manager Kenny Jackett told the Portsmouth club website.
“Callum is only young, but has already gained a lot of experience over the past few years at Accrington.
“We do feel that it’s the right time for him to come here and take up the challenge of playing for Pompey.”
Johnson began his career at Middlesbrough and made 119 appearances for Accrington after initially joining them on loan in August 2017.