Portsmouth record another goalless draw at Rochdale
Rochdale and Portsmouth fought out a lively goalless draw at the Crown Oil Arena.
It was Pompey’s second 0-0 result in their first two games, while it was the first point of the season for Dale after their 3-1 opening-day defeat at Swindon.Portsmouth had early penalty claims for handball waved away but Rochdale started to apply pressure and Ollie Rathbone saw his 25-yard effort flashed just wide of the left-hand post.
At the other end, Dale goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu, on loan from Manchester City, pulled off a good save from Tom Naylor, while John Marquis shot over from distance.
Alex Newby then shot wide from a tight angle after being put clear by Matty Lund.
Pompey applied early second-half pressure and Marquis should have scored after 48 minutes from 12 yards out after being put through following a mistake by Bazunu.
The visitors had the ball in the net after 67 minutes but Bazunu was adjudged to have been fouled.
Bazunu pulled off two good saves from Marquis and Sean Raggett, while at the other end, Jack Whatmough cleared off the line from Matty Done but neither team could make the breakthrough.