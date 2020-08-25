Port Vale snap up David Fitzpatrick
16:09pm, Tue 25 Aug 2020
Port Vale have signed David Fitzpatrick after the left-back’s successful trial over pre-season.
The 30-year-old has agreed a one-year contract, keeping him at the Sky Bet League Two club until June 2021.
Fitzpatrick has spent the past five seasons at Macclesfield, where he made 196 appearances and scored five goals.
He told Port Vale’s website: “It feels good. It’s been a very uncertain summer, I’ve not really known what’s going to happen.
“I’m pleased to get it over the line and I’m looking forward to a good season.”