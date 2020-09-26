Port Vale and Harrogate remain unbeaten in League Two after goalless draw
Port Vale and Harrogate kept their unbeaten Sky Bet League Two records as they played out a hard-fought 0-0 draw at Vale Park.
The Valiants had the best chance of the game when winger David Worrall struck the post midway through the second half.
Vale playmaker Tom Conlon almost scored a stunner inside the first minute but had too much on his long-range lobbed effort over Harrogate goalkeeper Joe Cracknell.
Worrall had a looping header ruled out in the 12th minute for a push in the back as Vale looked to assert early dominance.
Harrogate produced the best moment in the first half after 36 minutes as Aaron Martin’s glancing header was brilliantly kept out by Scott Brown from close range.
Vale were inches from taking the lead after the break when Worrall’s left-footed effort hit the post following some smart interplay from Manny Oyeleke.
Martin’s header in stoppage time almost stole Harrogate three points as both sides were forced to settle for a point.