Former Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino is currently being linked with a move to Newcastle amid the north east club's Saudi Arabian takeover talks.

The Argentinian was sacked by Tottenham in November of last year after a poor start to the 2019-20 campaign.

However, just six months earlier, Pochettino led the north London club to the Champions League final in one of the most thrilling European runs of all-time.

After overcoming Manchester City in the quarter-finals in dramatic fashion, Spurs came from 3-0 on aggregate with 35 minutes remaining to advance to the final thanks to a 96th minute winner from hat-trick hero Lucas Moura.

Pochettino's reaction after the final whistle was one of pure emotion and ecstasy as he marvelled at what his side had achieved.