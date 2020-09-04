Plymouth missing Luke McCormick against QPR
Plymouth will be without goalkeeper Luke McCormick against QPR.
McCormick, who rejoined the club in the summer for a third spell, has a shoulder injury.
Boss Ryan Lowe is hoping to sign a keeper in time for the Carabao Cup tie in which Mike Cooper will start.
Joe Edwards is fit after an ankle injury while new signings George Cooper and Ben Reeves could also be involved.
QPR could include latest recruit Tom Carroll in their squad for the trip to Home Park.
The midfielder rejoined the club on Friday, having had a spell on loan with the Hoops from Tottenham in the 2013/14 season, after leaving Swansea.
Fellow summer signings George Thomas, Luke Amos and Lyndon Dykes could also be available to boss Mark Warburton.
QPR have managed to negotiate the opening round of the competition for the last five seasons.