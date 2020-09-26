Plymouth manager Ryan Lowe pleased to extend unbeaten start against Shrewsbury

Plymouth boss Ryan Lowe was relatively happy with his promoted side’s start to Sky Bet League One following a 1-1 comeback draw at home to Shrewsbury.

Conor Grant’s superb curling 29th-minute strike cancelled out Josh Vela’s thumping 14th-minute opener as the home side extended their unbeaten league start to three matches.

Lowe said: “Look I always want to take three points from every game we play and I’d love to be here on nine points after three games but to get another point and stay unbeaten, we’re happy.”

Shrewsbury were forced to replace on-loan Wolves goalkeeper Matija Sarkic after 56 minutes following a couple of superb saves. Replacement Harry Burgoyne also made a great stop to deny Argyle striker Frank Nouble’s goal-bound strike.

Lowe added: “For the first 20 minutes or so Shrewsbury were dominant. But we knew they were going to start on the front foot.

“We knew we had to get a foothold in the game and so we changed formation a little bit and as soon as we did that, dropped a midfielder in there, we were OK.

“We got Danny (Mayor) on the ball a little bit.

“That’s what you can expect against a Shrewsbury team.

“So to get back in the fold after conceding, which was disappointing, and then be the dominant team in the second half was pleasing.

“To go a goal behind is always disappointing but I was quite calm because as they have already shown this season – and over the course of last season – you get a reaction from them.

“It’s another point so we’re going in the right direction. It’s a reasonable start and I’m happy because we’re unbeaten.

“And hopefully next week we’ll get a few more back fit to strengthen the squad before eight games in October.”

Shrewsbury boss Sam Ricketts praised his side’s strong start, saying: “For the first 20 minutes, we were in total control of the game and went 1-0 up.

“It’s probably the best start to a game we’ve had and I thought we were outstanding.

“We pinned them in, moved the ball really well, got in crosses and shots and went 1-0 up. We just got caught after that. They got back in the game and we struggled for rhythm in the second half.

“I am disappointed with a couple of injuries. Ultimately it is a good point, we wanted all three but it is a hard place to come – they have got a good home record.

“We are still young in terms of what we are trying to do. So we are still in the early stages, the first 20 minutes we were outstanding and we want to reach that level as much as we can.

“We had more than enough good situations to go on and hurt Plymouth and we let them off a couple of times.

“Jason Cummings had a tap-in opportunity in the second half and there were a few things that didn’t quite go for us.”