Plymouth hit back to share spoils with AFC Wimbledon in eight-goal thriller
Two late goals earned Plymouth a thrilling 4-4 draw against AFC Wimbledon in a helter-skelter encounter at Loftus Road.
George Cooper scored the opener for Plymouth after 16 minutes, striking a fierce effort into the top left corner.
Wimbledon equalised two minutes later, as Joe Pigott tapped in unchallenged following Callum Riley’s deep free-kick.
Argyle reclaimed the lead just before half-time, as Conor Grant hit a curling shot into the top left corner from 25 yards.
Wimbledon levelled again four minutes into the second half, however, as Nesta Guinness-Walker’s cross found Shane McLoughlin for him to flick past Michael Cooper.
And Wimbledon went ahead for the first time on the hour-mark as Pigott got his second with a 20-yard free-kick, before Ryan Longman added the Dons’ fourth after neatly lifting the ball over Cooper.
That looked set to earn the hosts all three points but Niall Canavan pulled one back for Plymouth with a glancing header from a Lewis Macleod corner with 13 minutes left.
And Dom Telford netted the visitors’ equaliser seconds later, volleying in at close range to end a pulsating encounter.