Plymouth extend unbeaten League One start to leave Shrewsbury waiting for a win
Promoted Plymouth extended their unbeaten Sky Bet League One start with a 1-1 home draw against Shrewsbury, still seeking their first win after three league games.
Shrewsbury’s relentless early pressure was rewarded in the 14th minute when Josh Vela smashed home an unstoppable shot from the edge of the box to put Town 1-0 up.
Argyle responded with a superb leveller from Conor Grant, who curled the ball from the right-hand side of the box into the far left corner, giving goalkeeper Matija Sarkic little chance after 29 minutes.
Sarkic retired injured to be replaced by Shrews number one Harry Burgoyne 11 minutes after the break but not after making an important contribution.
Sarkic’s last action was to stop an audacious George Cooper shot sneaking in at the post after taking a deflection off a Town defender.
The on-loan Wolves stopper had made a tremendous 25th-minute double save to deny recalled Argyle striker Dom Telford, who looked certain to score at the second attempt from close range.
But the 23-year-old Montenegro keeper was equal to Telford’s point-blank shot.
Burgoyne made a superb save to deny Frank Nouble after 75 minutes as Argyle pressed for a winner.