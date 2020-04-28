Players should be booked for spitting when Premier League returns, says FIFA medical chief

The Premier League could be forced to ban spitting when the season resumes (PA Images)
By Dylan Terry
11:08am, Tue 28 Apr 2020
The Premier League should look at making spitting a yellow card offence when the season resumes, according to FIFA's medical chief.

All elite football in England has been suspended for over a month, but other European leagues such as Germany and Italy are beginning to make moves to seek a return to domestic action.

Certain Premier League clubs have returned to restricted training this week as they look to prepare for when the campaign gets back underway.

And in a bid to ensure the safety of everyone involved, FIFA's Medical Committee chairman Michel D'Hooghe believes banning spitting could be a necessary precaution.

Speaking to The Telegraph, he said: "This is a common practice in football and it is not very hygienic.

"So when we start football again I think we should have to avoid that at maximum. The question is whether that will be possible. Perhaps they can give a yellow card.

“It is unhygienic and a good way to spread the virus. This is one of the reasons why we have to be very careful before we start again. I am not pessimistic but I am rather sceptical at the moment.”

No top flight games have taken place in England since Leicester beat Aston Villa 4-0 at the King Power Stadium on March 9.

The domestic season was suspended after Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta confirmed he had tested positive for the virus.

The Spaniard made a full recovery and was reportedly present for the club's first training session back on Monday after the players spent seven weeks in lockdown.