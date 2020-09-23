Player and staff member at Plymouth test positive for coronavirus
17:39pm, Wed 23 Sep 2020
Plymouth have confirmed that a player and a non-playing member of staff have tested positive for COVID-19.
The club decided on an additional round of testing following an outbreak at Leyton Orient, who Argyle played last week in the Carabao Cup.
Both cases are asymptomatic and the individuals will now follow Public Health England and EFL guidelines, and will self-isolate.
The Pilgrims have informed AFC Wimbledon, who they drew 4-4 with on Saturday and their league clash with Shrewsbury this weekend will go ahead as planned.