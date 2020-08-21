Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang rocks new Arsenal strip – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 21.

Football

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was busting out the horns in Arsenal’s new away kit.

Fashion fan Hector Bellerin, meanwhile, was showing off the Gunners’ official tracksuit top.

Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth takes his side to a familiar place on the opening day of the Championship season.

Jadon Sancho showcased his new personalised boots.

TODO: define component type factbox

Virgil Van Dijk, the poster boy.

Leeds target Ben White was training hard at Brighton.

As was the Seagulls’ summer signing Adam Lallana.

The Reds were out on the bikes in Austria.

Life’s a beach for the Hammers!

Thibaut Courtois dominates both boxes.

TODO: define component type factbox

It may be pre-season but Callum Robinson was loving the sausage rolls.

Inter Milan were building the anticipation ahead of their Europa League final against Sevilla on Friday night.

TODO: define component type factbox

England’s Toni Duggan was raring to go in Atletico Madrid’s Champions League quarter-final against Barcelona.

Aston Villa unveiled their new away shirt.

Danny Ings is a funny man!

Look at that!

New Borussia Dortmund signing Reinier got stuck in at training.

Cricket

Stuart Broad was honoured for reaching 500 Test wickets.

TODO: define component type factbox

When will Jos Buttler’s next Test century arrive?

If it is not cricket or golf KP is playing, it is croquet.

TODO: define component type factbox

Tennis

And they say Andy Murray doesn’t like the spotlight…

Andy Murray

He does like breakfast with a view, though.

Andy Murray

Caroline Wozniacki was smiling and with that view, who can blame her?

Rugby Union

James Haskell was having it large in Ibiza.

TODO: define component type factbox

Before turning his thoughts to the Black Lives Matter movement and gay rights.

Boxing

World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, who has appeared in WWE before, had a simple message for WWE champion Drew McIntyre: “any time, any place, anywhere buddy. Let’s get it on!”

The stakes are high at Fight Camp on Saturday night.

TODO: define component type factbox

And even higher after the boxing is over…

Dillian Whyte took a leaf out of his opponent’s book and wore matching tracksuits.

Joe Joyce has a secret talent.

Rugby League

England coach Shaun Wane is buzzing for next year’s showpiece.