Phoenix runner ruled out of Ayr contest
Back To Brussels, who is owned by Phoenix Thoroughbreds, will not run at Ayr on Friday after the British Horseracing Authority intervened.
The BHA last week suspended the owner’s racing accounts, meaning Phoenix could not make entries or declarations for their British-trained horses until further notice.
However, the BHA does not have jurisdiction over any international-trained runners, meaning Irish handler Fozzy Stack was able to declare Back To Brussels for the Listed Arran Scottish Sprint EBF Fillies’ Stakes, but the daughter of Starspangledbanner has now been withdrawn.
A BHA statement said: “Phoenix has announced its intention to exit from British racing. However, last week action was taken by the BHA to suspend all of Phoenix Thoroughbreds administration accounts in Britain, with the effect that its registered ownership entities in Britain are not permitted to make entries or declarations here or overseas.
“Our jurisdiction does not extend to ownership accounts in international racing authorities and therefore entries are still technically permitted from overseas runners in those jurisdictions that have not taken similar action to suspend Phoenix accounts. This is why the declaration of Back To Brussels was originally accepted.
“However, following the declaration of the horse the BHA contacted Phoenix Thoroughbreds and all parties agreed that the horse should be withdrawn from this race”
The ownership group, headed by Amer Abdulaziz, stated it was pulling out of British racing on August 11, but it continued to have runners until last week.