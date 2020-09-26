Phil Parkinson and Darren Ferguson at odds over Sunderland’s winning penalty

Sky Bet League One counterparts Phil Parkinson and Darren Ferguson disagreed over the penalty decision that handed Sunderland three points in a narrow 1-0 win at Peterborough.

With nine minutes remaining, Grant Leadbitter struck the winning goal his manager Parkinson felt he deserved for his approach to winning his place back in the side after being given compassionate leave in the second half of last season.

The 34-year-old scored his first goal since returning to Wearside from Middlesbrough in January last year and his first at the Stadium of Light since scoring for Boro in a 3-3 draw in February 2018.

But Peterborough boss Darren Ferguson did not feel that he should have even have had the chance to take the spot-kick – believing Jack Taylor did not foul Denver Hume in the penalty area when referee Scott Oldham pointed to the spot.

Parkinson, whose side have now won two and drawn one of their opening three league matches, said: “First of all it was a penalty. If Darren watches it back, I don’t think he will complain.

“Grant deserved that today. It was a Premiership penalty. He cleared one off the line as well, moments like that separate the winners and losers and the 0-0 draws.”

Hume darted into the area and then hit the deck under a challenge from Taylor, with the visitors insisting it was as much the Sunderland man’s foul as Taylor’s.

Ferguson was very unhappy and told the Peterborough club website: “It was a tight game – we thought it would be. The referee decided to change that.

“I have just watched it back. It’s a disgraceful decision. It’s a foul on Jack. All the players are fuming. When (I saw it) live, I wasn’t sure. It was an unbelievably bad decision.

“Our performance levels were fine. First 25 minutes we caused all sorts of problems but we have to score in that period.

“Any game of football when it is tight you have to score when on top. We had just got back into the game and the ref shouldn’t have given a decision he has. The ref, if he is honest, it is an appalling decision.”

But Parkinson was delighted that his side have now won two in a row and collected seven points from nine to start the season, extending their unbeaten run.

He said: “We had to be right on the money, disciplined. When things aren’t going your way you have to come through unscathed and we did that. Delighted with three points.

“The work ethic was good. Both teams were playing and it was who would produce a real moment. We passed the ball well too.”