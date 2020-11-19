Phil Foden’s lowdown on his classy touch – Thursday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
18:21pm, Thu 19 Nov 2020
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 19.

Football

Phil Foden gave the “official” line on a moment of magic in England’s win over Iceland.

Cesar Azpilicueta scored a cheeky goal in training – at the second attempt.

Manchester City’s Women geared up for a second local derby in a week.

Chris Kirkland extolled the virtues of exercise for improving mental health.

Motor racing

Lewis Hamilton kept his foot on the pedal in his fight against racism with another television appearance.

Lando Norris opens up about mental health on International Men’s Day.

Golf

Gary Player had a tall story…

Netball

Gary Neville was keen to take some of the credit for another family sporting success.

Cricket

Kevin Pietersen enjoyed a slow-motion splashdown.

