The PGA Tour has revealed plans to resume tournaments in June but behind closed doors.

The Tour was suspended on March 12 but now the first four tournaments in June are set to take place.

A PGA Tour statement said they will 'continue to monitor the situation'.

The Charles Schwab Challenge in Texas will be the first tournament on June 11.

This will be followed by the RBC Heritage on June 18. This was the original date for the US Open but the major has since been postponed until September.

The Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands on June 25 will be next and several days later on July 2 is the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit GC.

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said: "Today’s announcement is another positive step for our fans and players as we look toward the future."

And the statement added: "At this time, the Tour plans to resume play with the first four events closed to the general public but will continue to monitor the situation and follow the recommendations of local and state authorities in order to determine the most appropriate on-site access in each market.