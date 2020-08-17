Peterborugh boss Darren Ferguson pleased to get Reece Brown back on loan
Peterborough manager Darren Ferguson says striking another loan deal for Huddersfield midfielder Reece Brown was a “no-brainer”.
The 24-year-old played 11 games for Posh last season on loan from the Terriers and has agreed a deal to spend the 2020-21 campaign with Ferguson’s side.
“When we knew there was a possibility of bringing him back, given what he did for us last season in terms of the way he played, it was a no-brainer,” Ferguson told the club’s website.
“I was pleasantly surprised we could get him back in the building. He is a great lad, he fitted in really well and suited the way that we played and was a very impressive performer.”