Peterborough turn Sammie Szmodics loan from Bristol City into permanent deal

Peterborough have signed winger Sammie Szmodics on a permanent deal from Bristol City after last season’s successful loan spell.

The 24-year-old, who scored four goals in 10 appearances last season to fill the void left by Marcus Maddison’s loan move to Hull, has now signed a four-year contract with the club.

He told theposh.com: “I am delighted to be back. I feel there is a bit of unfinished business from last season. We were going so well and I was really enjoying my football.

“I went back to Bristol City for pre-season, Dean Holden the gaffer there was very honest with me and when I knew that I was able to leave, I spoke to my agent about speaking to Peterborough. I can’t wait to get started.”

Manager Darren Ferguson added: “I said I was 95 per cent done in terms of players coming into the club, I am now 100 per cent there! We are delighted.

“It is a permanent deal; it is good that Sammie has committed to us because he wanted to play Championship football and feels that can be achieved with us.

“We know what he brings to the squad. His performances were very good last season with us, his personality is great and we know that he is a good player.

“It is a really big signing for us. I know there was interest from several clubs in our league but he always said if he was going to sign for a club in League One, it would be us, and credit to him because he has stuck to his word.”