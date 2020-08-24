Peterborough sign Ryan Broom from Cheltenham

Peterborough have signed Cheltenham midfielder Ryan Broom for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old has joined the League One side on a three-year deal after completing a medical, becoming Posh’s fifth summer signing.

Broom could face his former side in the first round of the Carabao Cup after Posh drew Cheltenham, who lost in the League Two play-offs last campaign.

He told the club’s official website: “I really enjoyed my time at Cheltenham and we were really unfortunate with the way it ended last season.

“I had heard about the interest from Peterborough before so it is great that everything is completed now and I can’t wait to get started, I have been training with Cheltenham so I am feeling fit and raring to go.

“I spoke with the manager (Darren Ferguson) and he told me how he wants to play and to be honest that suits me down to the ground. There is not too much of a difference in how we played at Cheltenham last season so it is just adjusting really.

“It is funny how the Carabao Cup first round has worked out but it is a tie I am looking forward too.”

Ferguson added: “Ryan is a player that I have been looking at for a long time now, he is a player that I know a fair bit about. He fits exactly how we want to play.”