Peterborough secure Jonson Clarke-Harris signing from Bristol Rovers

Peterborough have signed striker Jonson Clarke-Harris from Bristol Rovers for an undisclosed fee.

The 26-year-old has agreed a four-year deal with Posh, and manager Darren Ferguson admits the forward was the club’s “number one target” this summer.

He added to the club’s website: “His goalscoring record in the last two seasons with Bristol Rovers has been very, very good.

“He gives us the physicality that we may lose with Ivan (Toney).

“The other strikers aside from Ivan, Mo (Eisa), Dembs (Siriki Dembele) and Ricky (Ricky-Jade Jones) are all very talented in what they do, but they don’t have that physicality and in certain games when it is not going as well as you would like with the ball, you need someone to get hold of the ball and get you up the pitch.

“Jonson can do that and more. He has matured as a player. I managed him when he was a kid, he has developed and has done well at this level and he is ready for this step-up to a team that is trying to get into the Championship.

“I am absolutely delighted that the co-owners have allowed me to bring him, he is going to be a big signing for this football club.”

Clarke-Harris scored 16 goals in 35 appearances for Bristol Rovers last season.