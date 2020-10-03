Peterborough march on after Jonson Clarke-Harris double
Peterborough won their seventh straight home league match for the first time since 1984 with a 3-1 win against Swindon Town.
Second-half goals from summer signings Jonson Clarke-Harris (two) and Ryan Broom cancelled out Jack Payne’s sixth-minute opener for the Robins.
Payne slotted home first time from inside the area after Jordan Stevens’ cutback from the right. The midfielder and striker Brett Pitman were then both denied by low saves from Christy Pym after mistakes from ex-Swindon captain Nathan Thompson.
Sammie Szmodics appeared lucky not to give away a penalty after challenging Swindon’s Paul Caddis, but three minutes after the break Posh equalised when Clarke-Harris fired in low from Joe Ward’s cutback. The strike was Peterborough’s 4,000th in the Football League.
A minute later Siriki Dembele’s 25-yard shot and Clarke-Harris’ follow-up header both hit the bar, but the striker scored low to his left from the spot on 69 minutes after Szmodics was tripped by Mathieu Baudry.
Broom’s near-post finish from the left 12 minutes from time sealed the points after he collected Dembele’s pass.