Peterborough bring in former Manchester United midfielder Ethan Hamilton

14:23pm, Thu 13 Aug 2020
Peterborough have signed Ethan Hamilton on a two-year deal following his release by Manchester United.

The 21-year-old midfielder has plenty of Sky Bet League One experience having spent loan spells at Rochdale, Southend and Bolton in the last 18 months.

“He has had a number of loan spells in this league and he is someone I have liked for a while if I am honest,” Posh boss Darren Ferguson told the club’s website.

“He is a good size, a lovely footballer, left-footed and I think he will fit in really well.”

