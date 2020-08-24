Pertemps steps in to sponsor St Leger

Pertemps has been announced as the new sponsor of next month’s St Leger Festival at Doncaster.

The company previously backed the world’s oldest Classic between 1995 and 1998.

The deal is only for one year, with the option of continuing in 2021. The race’s value will be £350,000.

Managing director of Arena Racing Company, racing division, Mark Spincer said: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome Pertemps Network Group back to Doncaster for the St Leger. Pertemps Network Group are well known for their previous association with the race as well across the sport as a whole.

“With the incredibly difficult circumstances that the industry has faced as a whole this year, we are hugely grateful that Pertemps Network Group have been able to once again support Doncaster Racecourse and the St Leger. We very much look forward to working with them this year, and hopefully into the future also.”

Lifetime president of Pertemps, Tim Watts, said: “The St Leger brings back fond memories, especially from 1997 following the win of Silver Patriarch, whose portrait by David Dent proudly stands in our board room.

“In these unprecedented and extremely challenging times, the hospitality and entertainment industry are facing an overwhelming difficult period and their future remains under threat. It gives us enormous pleasure that we are able to support Doncaster Racecourse and the St Leger in this way.

“We have been fortunate to be a part of some of the greatest races and everyone at Pertemps Network Group looks forward to more history being made.”