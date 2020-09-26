Paul Lambert hails ‘fantastic’ performance as Ipswich sit top of League One

Ipswich manager Paul Lambert praised his side for “some fantastic pieces of play” as they claimed a 2-0 Sky Bet League One victory at home to Rochdale to maintain their 100 per cent record and sit top of the table.

But they had to fight hard for Saturday’s win against Dale, whose manager Brian Barry-Murphy was delighted with his team’s performance.

Second-half goals from Teddy Bishop and Gwion Edwards secured maximum points for Ipswich.

Lambert said: “All credit to our guys. They played some fantastic pieces of play. The football was great, the off-the-ball running was great.

“We were patient. I thought we recycled the ball well from side to side and I’m really happy with it all and the patience and the way we’re playing is really pleasing.

“Hawkins had a great game and did great for the goal and Bish (Bishop) running off the ball and if we can keep him (Bishop) fit he will be an asset.

“Oli (Hawkins) gave us something different and I don’t mean physically or anything like that. He has got a really good touch and is a real handful and another day he could have had a hat-trick.

“There’s a long, long way to go, we have got a lot of games to come and the amount of games we have to play. It’s a crazy time for those involved in football.”

Lambert also had words of praise for full-back Stephen Ward who had a hand in both goals.

He added: “I think the biggest complement I can give him is that his professionalism is unbelievable. His enthusiasm for the game; he has been an absolute pleasure to work with. For me he’s a top person.”

Rochdale boss Barry-Murphy was pleased with his side’s efforts.

He said: “I thought we were brilliant to be honest. The lads gave everything for the cause. We had loads and loads of good chances.

“I thought that we would score at any moment – we didn’t and they managed it.

“I watched our team and I thought we had loads of chances but did not take them but we will on others.

“Jake Beesley led the line well and worked incredibly hard and had chances and gave absolutely everything.

“We had great chances to win the game but we didn’t manage to do that but I’m very happy and confident about the team.

“I thought we looked dangerous throughout the game and this season we are adding to the squad and we are very happy where we are.

“We’re not afraid of blooding our young guys, we love it and the young guys are very mature and inspiring young lads and that’s what our club is all about.”