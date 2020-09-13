Paul Lambert delighted as Ipswich open account with victory against Wigan

Ipswich manager Paul Lambert was delighted with his side’s 2-0 victory over relegated Wigan which he described as a good start to the League One campaign.

But Latics boss John Sheridan was disappointed with the marking which led to the first goal and said his side had the chance to take the lead on two occasions prior to the home side scoring.

The goals came from a dominant Ipswich via Teddy Bishop and Gwion Edwards.

They took the lead following a quickly-taken free-kick by Stephen Ward. He found Freddie Sears whose cross fell to Bishop who headed home in the 11th minute.

And the home side extended their lead in the 80th minute. Edwards tapped home a deflected cross from Alan Judge and then the winger’s mazy run in the closing stages ended with keeper Jamie Jones deflecting his shot wide.

Lambert said: “It’s a good start and I think the way we are playing is the most pleasing aspect and I think we played some really good football. I am really happy and I thought we might have been three up at half time.

“You look at their team (Wigan) and they have some really good players. (Joe) Garner is a handful, Lee Evans is a top player, (Gary) Roberts has been a top player, they are a really, really decent side.

“The understanding, the link-up play, the movement is really, really good. I’m happy.

“I thought (James) Wilson was excellent, him and Toto (Aristote Nsiala) were first class. John Nolan was excellent, credit to Bish (Bishop) for getting the goal, (Andre) Dozzell is getting better and then he gets man-marked, it’s a new thing and it’s a compliment to him.”

Sheridan, who only took over the Wigan hot seat earlier this week, said: “I thought it was a difficult game but I was very pleased and I thought we started the game really well and thought we should be 2-0 up before we conceded.

“That was a big downer for us and at the same time I was very disappointed with the way we conceded the goal; it was a very cheap free-kick and people were not switched on for it and then it’s in the back of the net.

“Disappointed to go in 1-0 in at half time and then I don’t think we really seemed to get going. We didn’t get any long passages of play to cause them any problems in the second half.

“The young players have got to learn quickly. It’s difficult for the players who’ve been playing under Cookie (Paul Cook) for the last two or three years they are a really good team and used to winning but we have to stick together.”