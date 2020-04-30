Paris Saint-Germain have been crowned Ligue 1 champions for the third season in a row despite the season being cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Thomas Tuchel's side had a 12 point lead over second place Marseille and a game in hand when the campaign was suspended in March.

And although they still had 11 matches of the season left, according to L'Equipe PSG have been awarded the championship anyway.

It has not yet been revealed whether or not the three teams occupying the relegation places - Nimes, Amiens and Toulouse - will drop down to Ligue 2.

There has also been no comment with regards to who will be given the Champions League and Europa League qualification spots.

The Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 campaigns were ended prematurely on Tuesday after Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced that no sporting events will take place in the country before September.

He said: “To give event organisers visibility, I want to make it clear that major sporting and cultural events, in particular festivals, major trade fairs, all events that bring together more than 5,000 participants and are therefore the subject of a declaration at the police headquarters and must be organised well in advance, cannot be held before September.”

Having now been awarded the league title, PSG will now turn their focus towards the Champions League.

Europe's premier competition is hoping to get back underway in August but UEFA were relying on the domestic seasons being completed, which has not happened in France.

As a result, it throws into doubt what will happen with PSG as they have already qualified for the quarter-finals.