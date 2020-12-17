PA sport quiz of 2020

As 2020 draws to a close, sports fans will look back on a year like no other.

It is time to reflect on the highs – and possibly a few lows – over the past 12 months.

Here, the PA news agency tests your knowledge on some of the key events of 2020 – but no peeking at the answers.

Fallon Sherrock became the first women to win a game in the PDC World Championship at Alexandra Palace (PA Archive)

Q1: Peter Wright was the eventual winner at the start of the year, but which darts player ended the historic run of Fallon Sherrock at the PDC World Championship?Q2: Name the finalists of the inaugural ATP Cup in Sydney.Q3: Which teams played in Super Bowl LIV at the Hard Rock Stadium, Miami?Q4: Who was runner-up to men’s singles champion Novak Djokovic at the 2020 Australian Open?

Q5: Manchester City claimed a third successive Carabao Cup after beating which team 2-1 at Wembley?Q6: Epatante won which signature race at the 2020 Cheltenham Festival during March?Q7: Who replaced Mick McCarthy as Republic of Ireland manager at the start of April?Q8: Motor racing great Sir Stirling Moss, who claimed 16 grand prix victories, died in April at the age of 90. How many times did he win the Formula One World Drivers’ Championship title?

Sir Stirling Moss died aged 90 during April (PA Archive)

Q9: England captain Harry Kane bought the shirt sponsorship to which Sky Bet League Two club’s 2020-21 kit?Q10: Who was re-elected as chairman of World Rugby during May?Q11: Name the horse which won the the Betway Welcome Back British Racing Handicap at Newcastle on June 1 – the first race in Britain since meetings were last held on March 17.Q12: Which player held aloft a makeshift trophy made out of a dinner plate as he celebrated overall victory in the PDC Home Tour?

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson (centre) celebrates with his team as they lift the Premier League trophy (PA Wire)

Q13: In their first match since securing the Premier League title, Liverpool were beaten 4-0 by which team at the start of July?Q14: Name the Aidan O’Brien-trained winner of the 2020 Investec Derby at Epsom.Q15: What almost scuppered Lewis Hamilton’s bid to win the British Grand Prix on the final lap?Q16: Which golfer won the 2020 US PGA Championship at Harding Park in San Francisco?

Novak Djokovic celebrates a victory at the US Open (PA Archive)

Q17: Why was men’s singles title favourite Novak Djokovic defaulted from the US Open?Q18: During September, Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney announced they wanted to invest in which National League club?Q19: Who won the Vitality T20 Blast, beating Surrey in the final at Edgbaston?Q20: Exeter defeated which team to win the Gallagher Premiership final at Twickenham?

Scotland’s David Marshall celebrates saving a penalty (PA Wire)

Q21: Whose penalty did David Marshall save to secure Scotland a place at the delayed Euro 2020 finals with a shoot-out victory over Serbia in Belgrade?Q22: Which player scored a last-gasp try as St Helens beat Wigan 8-4 in the most dramatic of endings to the Super League Grand Final?Q23: Anthony Joshua retained his WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight titles after a ninth-round stoppage of which fighter in London on December 12?Q24: Which British driver stepped in to replace Lewis Hamilton, who was recovering from Covid-19, at the Sakhir Grand Prix?Q25: Darts player Peter Wright opened up the defence of his PDC World Championship title dressed as which Christmas character at Alexandra Palace?

Answers

Q1: Chris DobeyQ2: Serbia (winners) and SpainQ3: The Kansas City Chiefs (winners) and the San Francisco 49ersQ4: Dominic Thiem

Q5: Aston VillaQ6: Champion HurdleQ7: Stephen KennyQ8: Moss never won the title

Q9: Leyton OrientQ10: Sir Bill BeaumontQ11: ZodiakosQ12: Nathan Aspinall

Q13: Manchester CityQ14: SerpentineQ15: A punctureQ16: Collin Morikawa

Q17: Hitting a line judge with a ballQ18: WrexhamQ19: Nottinghamshire OutlawsQ20: Wasps

Q21: Aleksandar MitrovicQ22: Jack WelsbyQ23: Kubrat PulevQ24: George RussellQ25: The Grinch