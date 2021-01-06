Ozil’s airport lift as Verstappen rides the waves – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 6.

Football

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Josh Dasilva made up.

Mesut Ozil did not need to book a taxi.

We have waited years to see that picture!

Happy birthdays to Terry Venables, Andy Carroll, Steed Malbranque and Attilio Lombardo.

Arsenal marked the anniversary of the return of ‘The King’.

Tributes continued to pour in for Colin Bell.

TODO: define component type factbox

West Ham marked 14 years since Mark Noble’s first goal for the club…

…and served up ‘Salad a la Soucek’ for one of this season’s form players.

Cricket

England started training in Sri Lanka.

Even Kane Williamson’s team-mates want his autograph.

And who can blame them with that form!

Sarah Taylor has a new cap.

From one cricket great to another.

Guess the movie and the cricketers.

TODO: define component type factbox

KP is back.

Formula One

Max Verstappen enjoyed a ride out on a jetski in Monaco.

Boxing

Lennox Lewis sent his best wishes to Dr Dre after the rapper was taken ill.

Josh Warrington was hard at it in the gym.

Golf

Lee Westwood picked up another award.

MMA

Conor McGregor loves fighting.

TODO: define component type factbox