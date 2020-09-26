Oxford thrash 10-man Accrington to register first league win of the season

Matt Taylor scored a brace for Oxford - (Copyright PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
17:05pm, Sat 26 Sep 2020
Oxford celebrated their first league win of the season with a 4-1 victory over 10-man Accrington.

Last season’s play-off finalists started strongly, with Dan Agyei crashing a header against the crossbar before Joe Pritchard cleared a Rob Atkinson strike off the line.

Oxford took the lead after 45 minutes – their first league goal of the campaign – when Agyei played in a low cross and  James Henry slid the ball home.

Stanley equalised after 72 minutes after keeper Simon Eastwood caught Harvey Rodgers as he came out to clear and Watford loan striker Ryan Cassidy slotted home the resulting penalty.

From the kick-off, Joel Cooper’s cross was cleared by Mark Hughes but the ball bounced off Cameron Brannagan’s back into the goal after 73 minutes to give Oxford the lead again.

Stanley went straight down the other end and, after a goalmouth scramble, Dion Charles saw red in the 75th minute after a push on Eastwood.

Then it was the Matty Taylor show as he volleyed home after 85 minutes and, two minutes later, his header rolled over the line.

