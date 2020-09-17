Oxford juggle injury problems ahead of Sunderland fixture
Oxford manager Karl Robinson has a number of injury problems to contend with ahead of his side’s Sky Bet League One clash with Sunderland.
Alex Gorrin and Josh Ruffels have both been ruled out until October with ankle and shoulder problems respectively.
Ruffels is expected to be absent for three to five weeks and Robinson may have to bring in a replacement.
John Mousinho will have an assessment on his knee after he was forced off against Watford on Tuesday.
Sunderland will be without the suspended George Dobson for the trip to Oxford.
Dobson picked up a straight red card during the 1-1 draw with Bristol Rovers last weekend and will serve a three-match ban.
Despite sustaining a dead leg earlier in the week, Grant Leadbitter is expected to be available for the Black Cats.
Elliot Embleton will have his fitness assessed after he missed the game against Bristol Rovers with a thigh problem and is expected to return for the under-23s before playing for the first team.