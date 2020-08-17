Opera date a possible aim for Alpine Star

The Prix de l’Opera could be a target for Alpine Star following her fine run in the Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville on Sunday.

The three-year-old put up an excellent display in defeat against colts and older horses when going down by three-quarters of a length to Palace Pier in the Group One over a mile.

Connections will let the dust settle before mapping out a programme, but the Prix l’Opera at Longchamp in early October is likely to come into the conversation with trainer Jessica Harrington.

“The Prix de l’Opera is a definite possibility for Alpine Star,” said Alan Cooper, racing manager for owners, the Niarchos Family.

“She got home OK and we’ll need a few days to come up with a definitive plan.”

The same colours were carried in third place by Circus Maximus, who runs for Flaxman Stables, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor and Derek Smith.

Circus Maximus, trained by Aidan O’Brien, won the Prix du Moulin last season, but that race is scheduled for September 6 at ParisLongchamp.

“I haven’t spoken to Aidan yet. The Moulin is less than three weeks away. We’ll see what Aidan would like to do,” said Cooper.

“They both ran very well indeed. It was a top-class race and the winner is very good.

Cooper revealed Highest Ground, owned by the Niarchos Family, could take up his entry in the Sky Bet And Symphony Group Strensall Stakes at York on Saturday.

The lightly-raced three-year-old colt, trained by Sir Michael Stoute, won his first two races in highly-promising style and was only caught close home by Thunderous in the Group Two Dante Stakes over a longer trip on this course last month.

“Sir Michael is definitely thinking of running him, but we’ll just see how things go during the week and decide on Thursday,” said Cooper.

“At the moment that’s the plan.

“He’d be taking on older horses and it will be interesting to see.”