Omar Beckles set for Shrewsbury exit
14:37pm, Thu 13 Aug 2020
Shrewsbury boss Sam Ricketts has confirmed that Omar Beckles looks set to leave the club.
The 28-year-old defender has turned down fresh terms from the Shrews and is now available on a free transfer.
“We made an offer to Omar that hasn’t been taken, so we’re planning without him at the moment,” Ricketts told Shrewsbury’s Twitter account.
“I’m not sure how close he is from doing anything to be honest, but from our point of view we could only wait so long, so we’ve had to move on from that option.
“It’s gone on that long that we couldn’t hold on any longer really.”