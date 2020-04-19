British Olympic champion swimmer Adam Peaty is expecting his first child in August with his partner who he met on Tinder.

The 25 year-old is set to welcome a baby into his life with 22 year-old Eirianedd Munro, who it is understood he had been on just two dates with prior to finding out he was to become a father.

A source told The Sun: “She got pregnant the second time they met. He found out by text. He was poleaxed but is now very excited.”

Peaty won gold in the 100m breaststroke at the 2016 Rio Games, breaking the world record twice in the process.

He also picked up a silver medal in the 4x100m medley relay alongside Chris Walker-Hebborn, James Guy and Duncan Scott.