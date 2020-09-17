Ollie Palmer not yet ready for AFC Wimbledon debut
AFC Wimbledon could once again be without new signing Ollie Palmer when the club face Plymouth.
The 28-year-old striker has been recovering from a groin injury and is yet to make his Dons debut.
Young midfielder Jack Rudoni should be fit to return to action.
The 19-year-old missed the opening game of the season after suffering a concussion during a pre-season match.
Plymouth could still be without striker Luke Jephcott.
The 20-year-old suffered a thigh injury after scoring the only goal in Argyle’s opening-day victory over Blackpool and was replaced by Ryan Hardie for Tuesday’s Carabao Cup loss to Leyton Orient.
Conor Grant returned to action against the O’s having overcome an earlier knock and will be in contention again.
Gary Sawyer (ankle) is a doubt, as is goalkeeper Luke McCormick who continues to struggle with a shoulder injury.