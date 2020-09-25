Oli Shaw hoping to open Ross County account

Oli Shaw admits he has got more important things on his mind than following Scott McKenna down to England – like finally breaking his Ross County duck.

Scotland defender McKenna became the latest tartan export to seal a big money move this week when he swapped the red of Aberdeen for the red of Nottingham Forest.

That has come as a relief to Staggies striker Shaw, who is due to face the Dons defence on Sunday.

McKenna will now hope to emulate national team-mates John McGinn, Kenny McLean and John Fleck who have all recently tasted Premier League action after helping their club sides to escape the Championship down south.

But former Hibernian ace Shaw has got a more modest target. He made the move to Dingwall back in January but eight months and 12 games on, he has still to find the net for County.

He said: “I’ve come up against him (McKenna) a few times. He’s an aggressive defender, as a lot of defenders are in this league.

“It shows the qualities he has to get his move. If you’re doing well in this league, you’re going to get opportunities to move elsewhere.

“But I think my main goal right now is just to get in the Ross County team and stay there – and get that first goal.

“We’ll see what happens from there, but I’m happy here working to try to get into the team. I want to progress here.

“I’ve got myself in the team over the last couple of games and I’m hoping to stay there.

“As a striker, you obviously want to get off the mark as quickly can but, for me, if I’m helping the team in any way and we’re getting three points at the end of it, that’s the most important thing.

“I put pressure on myself to get off the mark, but the three points are most important.

“You can’t dwell on it too much. It can play on the mind sometimes, but I’m happy helping the team in any way I can.

“If that goal comes, it comes.”

County ended a five-game run without a win by beating St Johnstone in Perth last weekend and Shaw admits that result could not have come at a better time as Stuart Kettlewell’s men gear up for a three-game run against three of the top four.

“Coming off a few defeats, to take three points from the St Johnstone away match was massive,” he said.

“We’ve got a few tough games coming up against good opposition, with Rangers and Hibs to come after Aberdeen so to get that victory breeds confidence among the boys.

“Hopefully we can now go and take something from these games coming up.

“Aberdeen have obviously had a few very good results so their defeat to Motherwell last weekend was a wee bit of a surprise.

“For us, coming into it off the back of a win, we’ll carry that confidence with us. Hopefully, we can exploit any weaknesses they have and come away with three points.”