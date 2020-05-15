Promoter Eddie Hearn has revealed the huge heavyweight clash between Oleksandr Usyk and Dereck Chisora could now take place outside of the UK.

The two were initially scheduled to go toe-to-toe at the 02 Arena in London on May 23, but the event was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Chisora stopped fellow Brit David Price in four rounds in his last fight back in October (PA Images)

And Hearn now feels as a result of the severity of the crisis in the UK, it may be easier for the pay-per-view bout to take place abroad.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: "It will wait in the short term. It is not in the initial four-week period. I spoke to Alexander Krassyuk of K2 Promotions [Usyk's representatives] and we are looking at alternative options for that venue.

"In time you will see crowds return but at what level? One thousand? Ten-thousand? Eighty-thousand? There are options to stage things with a slightly smaller crowd but in a unique environment that we're looking at [in the UK]. That's outside of our initial return.

"There are a number of countries right now saying: 'We want to bring major sport back and show the world that we're open to business'.

"That might apply to a fight like Usyk vs Chisora."

Usyk has moved up to heavyweight after becoming undisputed champion in the cruiserweight division in 2018.

The Ukrainian has fought in the UK before when he knocked out Tony Bellew in eight rounds 18 months ago and currently boasts a perfect professional record of 17 victories from 17 fights.

Meanwhile, Chisora has lost nine of his 41 pro bouts, the last of which came against Dillian Whyte in a sensational rematch in December 2018.

The Brit's last six fights have all been at the 02 Arena in the nation's capital, but he has also fought outside the UK seven times before, so is no stranger to boxing abroad.