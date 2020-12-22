Ole at the wheel and players prepare for NBA return – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 22.

Football

Liverpool putting smiles on faces.

Harry Kane is a new ambassador for the Royal British Legion’s Tommy Club, to support veterans.

Marcus Rashford paid tribute to his mum.

“Nailed it”. Andrew Robertson eventually gets his Christmas message across.

Differing emotions for pals Mason Mount and Declan Rice.

A bit of Mane magic.

The two-year anniversary of Ole taking the wheel.

The “most unlikely of heroes” for Manchester City.

John Terry has big plans for his wife’s 40th birthday.

TODO: define component type factbox

Nigel Adkins loves basketball.

Golf

Like father like son.

Like most of us, Shane Lowry is hoping that 2021 is more like 2019 than 2020.

Lee Westwood blamed it on the dog.

Cricket

A big race in the Pietersen household.

TODO: define component type factbox

Happy birthday to an Ashes great.

Faf Du Plessis has a theory to go faster…

Ollie Pope and his winter training partner.

TODO: define component type factbox

Formula One

A message of positivity from the seven-time world champion.

Lewis Hamilton Instagram Story

Romain Grosjean reminisced on his 2018 season with Haas.

Darts

An eventful debut ended at Ally Pally.

Rowing

Helen Glover was given a lesson in training.

TODO: define component type factbox

UFC

The Bispings are ready for Christmas.

Basketball

Another NBA season is about to start.

TODO: define component type factbox

New Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook was helping the community.

Gridiron

A worrying sight when your brother suffers a possible concussion during an NFL game.

But Derek Watt was fine.

Boxing

Josh Warrington has itchy hands.