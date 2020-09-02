Oldham take Ben Garrity off Blackpool’s hands
16:32pm, Wed 02 Sep 2020
Oldham have signed central midfielder Ben Garrity on a season-long loan from Blackpool.
Garrity impressed following a two-week trial with Latics.
The 23-year-old joined the Seasiders in January on an 18-month deal after impressing in the Northern Premier League with Warrington.
Garrity told Oldham’s official website: “I’m buzzing to be here and get the deal over the line.
“I’m a player, that no matter what, you’ll get 100 per cent off me every week, I’ll get stuck in whilst covering every blade of grass on the pitch.
“I’m impressed with what I’ve seen of the lads so far and the gaffer is getting us to play a good style of football.”