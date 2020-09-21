Oldham pair David Wheater and Gary Woods ‘no longer part of first-team squad’

David Wheater has not played for Oldham this season
David Wheater has not played for Oldham this season - (Copyright PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
13:11pm, Mon 21 Sep 2020
David Wheater and Gary Woods will no longer be part of Oldham’s first-team squad, the club have announced.

Defender Wheater and goalkeeper Woods have yet to turn out for Latics this season.

A statement on the club’s official website read: “Oldham Athletic can confirm that players David Wheater and Gary Woods will no longer be a part of the first-team squad.

“Due to matters that neither party is in a position to disclose, the decision has been made to ensure the football club can now focus on the season ahead.

“No further comment will be made by the club at this time.”

